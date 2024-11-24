BioCity Biopharma

Company Overview

BioCity has established a pipeline of more than 10 innovative drug candidates, including small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC).

As of Q3 2024, BioCity’s SC0062, a highly selective ETA antagonist, is in phase II clinical development for CKD and a global phase III registration trial is being planned. In addition, BioCity has five core oncology assets in Phase I/II clinical development, including first-in-class CDH3-targeting ADC and GPC3-targeting ADCs, WEE1 and ATR inhibitors targeting the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway, and a monoclonal antibody targeting TIM-3 in collaboration with AstraZeneca.