Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

BioCity Biopharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel and modality-independent therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders including CKD.

Company Overview

BioCity has established a pipeline of more than 10 innovative drug candidates, including small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC).

As of Q3 2024, BioCity’s SC0062, a highly selective ETA antagonist, is in phase II clinical development for CKD and a global phase III registration trial is being planned. In addition, BioCity has five core oncology assets in Phase I/II clinical development, including first-in-class CDH3-targeting ADC and GPC3-targeting ADCs, WEE1 and ATR inhibitors targeting the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway, and a monoclonal antibody targeting TIM-3 in collaboration with AstraZeneca.



Latest BioCity Biopharma News

BioCity announces positive Phase II results for SC0062
7 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 26, 2024
28 July 2024
Mid-stage trial shows potential of novel kidney disease med
8 July 2024
More BioCity Biopharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze