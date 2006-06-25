BioCryst signs peramivir deal with Korean firm

The USA's BioCryst Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement with Green Cross Corp of South Korea for the latter's development and commercialization in Korea of peramivir, BioCryst's influenza neuraminidase inhibitor.

Under the terms of the deal, Green Cross will conduct domestic clinical trials with the agent and will share all the data with BioCryst. While facilitating development of peramivir in South Korea, these trials will also add important data to BioCryst's clinical studies planned for the USA and Europe and those proposed in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to be conducted in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the World Health Organization.

As part of the agreement, Green Cross will pay a one-time license fee and BioCryst may also receive future event payments as well as substantial double-digit royalties on commercial sales to third parties as well as receiving an equal share in any profits from sales to the South Korean government for stockpiling. Green Cross will be responsible for all development, regulatory and commercialization costs in South Korea, and will pay BioCryst a premium over its cost to supply peramivir for development and future marketing. BioCryst will share all appropriate peramivir preclinical and clinical data with Green Cross to support their clinical and commercial efforts.