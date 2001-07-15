BioCurex takes majority stake in BioLargo

BioCurex Technologies of the USA, which specializes in in the areas ofcancer diagnosis and tumor imaging, has purchased "a control position" in BioLargo Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BioLargo's proprietary technologies deploy disinfectant iodine, which will include phase-change chemistry alongside super-absorbents and fluff-pulp fibers used in the air-laid (non-woven) manufacturing industry. Its chief executive, Floyd Wandler, said that nearly every business segment inside the $40 billion air-laid market "can adapt our technology to their products."

BioCurex' president, Ricardo Moro, said that the acquisition will provide "a fast path to revenues from sales in a very substantial market," adding that by becoming a supplier of large clinical testing companies, it will help introduce BioCurex's diagnostic products to these firms. He went on to say that BioLargo possesses not only "exceptional technology but also an excellent managerial and sales team." The cancer diagnostics market is presently estimated to be worth $4 billion.