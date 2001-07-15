BioCurex takes majority stake in BioLargo

BioCurex Technologies of the USA, which specializes in in the areas ofcancer diagnosis and tumor imaging, has purchased "a control position" in BioLargo Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BioLargo's proprietary technologies deploy disinfectant iodine, which will include phase-change chemistry alongside super-absorbents and fluff-pulp fibers used in the air-laid (non-woven) manufacturing industry. Its chief executive, Floyd Wandler, said that nearly every business segment inside the $40 billion air-laid market "can adapt our technology to their products."
BioCurex' president, Ricardo Moro, said that the acquisition will provide "a fast path to revenues from sales in a very substantial market," adding that by becoming a supplier of large clinical testing companies, it will help introduce BioCurex's diagnostic products to these firms. He went on to say that BioLargo possesses not only "exceptional technology but also an excellent managerial and sales team." The cancer diagnostics market is presently estimated to be worth $4 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze