Bioglan's Crystacide Effective Against MRSA

UK firm Bioglan Pharma's Crystacide, a stabilized formulation ofhydrogen peroxide cream formulated in Bioglan's Crystalip system, may be effective against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), according to in vitro data.

In the dose-ranging study, several dilutions of Crystacide and SmithKline Beecham's Bactroban (mupirocin), the leading topical antibiotic used in the treatment of skin infections with MRSA, were compared.

Investigators found that Crystacide retained its bactericidal effects even at the lowest dilution, compared to mupirocin which was rendered ineffective, reports the company. Bioglan is currently preparing clinical trials to further evaluate the potential of this product.