BioLineRx licenses Gevy's BL-3010

Drug development company BioLineRx has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with fellow Israel-based Gevys Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of the latter's BL-3010, a novel approach for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.
Gevys' patented technology utilizes a combination of approved drugs to dramatically increase the potency of micro-doses of classical pain medications and the firms claim that BL-3010 will deliver effective pain relief with significant reductions in toxicity and side effects.
Morris Laster, chief executive of BioLineRx, says "we plan to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study for this candidate and, given its potent preclinical efficacy, we expect accelerated development." He noted that preclinical experiments conducted by Gevys showed increased potency results that were "far superior to existing technologies." Gevys says that its drug-delivery platform offers a novel approach for the targeting of known drugs acting on the central nervous system, allowing effective administration at concentrations 10 to 500 times lower than their current therapeutic doses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze