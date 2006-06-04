BioLineRx licenses Gevy's BL-3010

Drug development company BioLineRx has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with fellow Israel-based Gevys Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of the latter's BL-3010, a novel approach for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

Gevys' patented technology utilizes a combination of approved drugs to dramatically increase the potency of micro-doses of classical pain medications and the firms claim that BL-3010 will deliver effective pain relief with significant reductions in toxicity and side effects.

Morris Laster, chief executive of BioLineRx, says "we plan to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study for this candidate and, given its potent preclinical efficacy, we expect accelerated development." He noted that preclinical experiments conducted by Gevys showed increased potency results that were "far superior to existing technologies." Gevys says that its drug-delivery platform offers a novel approach for the targeting of known drugs acting on the central nervous system, allowing effective administration at concentrations 10 to 500 times lower than their current therapeutic doses.