Biomira begins Ph II BLP25 trial

Biomira has initiated a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate its BLP25vaccine, which is designed to induce an immune response to cancer cells expressing MUC1, as a treatment for recurrent prostate cancer following radical prostatectomy.
During the trial, patients will receive a low dose of cyclophosphamide followed by a 1,000mg BLP25 vaccination once-weekly for eight weeks. Maintenance treatment may be given every six weeks until trial completion.
The primary endpoint of the study is to reduce or stabilize prostate-specific antigen values, which are used to monitor disease recurrence or progression, in patients with rising PSA despite radical prostatectomy. Secondary endpoints include immune response and safety.
