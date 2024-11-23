Biomira Files For Cancer Imager in Canada

- Biomira has filed for approval to market its recurrent breast cancer imaging kit, Tru-Scint AD, in Canada under the Health Protection Branch's fast-tracking protocol. Approval is also sought for imaging of primary, recurrent or residual ovarian cancer. Under this accelerated mechanism, the product could be approved within the year, according to Biomira. The technetium-labelled antibody is currently in Phase II/III trials in the USA. In March, Biomira's Truquant BR blood test for recurrent breast cancer was approved in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze