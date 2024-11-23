Biomira Files For Cancer Imager in Canada

- Biomira has filed for approval to market its recurrent breast cancer imaging kit, Tru-Scint AD, in Canada under the Health Protection Branch's fast-tracking protocol. Approval is also sought for imaging of primary, recurrent or residual ovarian cancer. Under this accelerated mechanism, the product could be approved within the year, according to Biomira. The technetium-labelled antibody is currently in Phase II/III trials in the USA. In March, Biomira's Truquant BR blood test for recurrent breast cancer was approved in the USA.