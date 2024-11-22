Friday 22 November 2024

Biomira Starts Phase II Theratope Study

14 November 1994

Biomira has initiated a Phase II trial in the USA for its Theratope therapeutic vaccine in combination with alpha interferon in the treatment of breast cancer.

In addition, reports the company, Phase II trials are ongoing in Canada in breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Phase II breast cancer trials are progressing in the UK and in the USA. And the US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance for the company to conduct additional dose-ranging studies in colorectal and ovarian cancer.

Other Developments With respect to its other products, Biomira notes that preclinical studies are continuing on its follow-up therapeutic vaccine, BP1-7-KLH, and an Investigational New Drug submission is in preparation for a Canadian Phase I breast cancer trial. The company expects the IND to be filed before the end of the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze