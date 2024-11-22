Biomira Starts Phase II Theratope Study

Biomira has initiated a Phase II trial in the USA for its Theratope therapeutic vaccine in combination with alpha interferon in the treatment of breast cancer.
In addition, reports the company, Phase II trials are ongoing in Canada in breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Phase II breast cancer trials are progressing in the UK and in the USA. And the US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance for the company to conduct additional dose-ranging studies in colorectal and ovarian cancer.
Other Developments With respect to its other products, Biomira notes that preclinical studies are continuing on its follow-up therapeutic vaccine, BP1-7-KLH, and an Investigational New Drug submission is in preparation for a Canadian Phase I breast cancer trial. The company expects the IND to be filed before the end of the year.
