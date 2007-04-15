Bionas closes $2.8M financing deal

Rostock, Germany-based Bionas GmbH, a specialist in profiling the metabolic activity of cells in vitro, has closed a 2.1 million euros ($2.8 million) financing deal to fund sales, marketing and product expansion. GENIUS Venture Capital GmbH and the KfW-Bankengruppe participated in the financing. Additionally, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern granted subsidies of undisclosed amounts for two development projects.
"The new funding allows us to expand the sales and marketing of Bionas analyzing systems throughout Europe and the USA," said Ralf Ehret, chief executive of Bionas. "We will also boost technical innovations for novel products and applications to assure the continuous growth of the company," he added.
The Bionas 2500 analyzing system, the company's main product, gives a complete overview of the physiologic state of cells. It can be used to analyze different signal transduction pathways, allowing target validation studies at an early stage in the drug discovery process, the firm stated. Recently, Bionas devices were selected by Solvay Pharmaceuticals for target validation studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze