Bioniche acquires products

Bioniche Pharma Group, a developer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceuticals, says that it has completed the acquisition of three branded products; Cystistat, RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv. Cystistat was purchased for C$10.0 million ($8.9 million) but the financial terms of the RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv acquisitions were not disclosed.
Cystistat (sodium hyaluronate solution), which was bought from Bioniche Lifescience, Inc, the former parent company of Bioniche Pharma. Cystistat, is a patented, frontline therapy for interstitial cystitis, and other glycosaminoglycan layer deficiencies of the bladder. The product is sold in Europe, Canada and other international markets.
RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv came from Edwards Life Sciences; both share the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, dimethyl sulfoxide. RIMSO-50 is a bladder instillation product and a treatment for interstitial cystitis in the USA and Canada. Cryoserv is used as a stem cell preservation agent and is sold primarily in the USA, with some sales in Europe. Both of these products will be manufactured in Bioniche Pharma's Galway, Ireland, facility.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze