Bioniche acquires products

Bioniche Pharma Group, a developer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceuticals, says that it has completed the acquisition of three branded products; Cystistat, RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv. Cystistat was purchased for C$10.0 million ($8.9 million) but the financial terms of the RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv acquisitions were not disclosed.

Cystistat (sodium hyaluronate solution), which was bought from Bioniche Lifescience, Inc, the former parent company of Bioniche Pharma. Cystistat, is a patented, frontline therapy for interstitial cystitis, and other glycosaminoglycan layer deficiencies of the bladder. The product is sold in Europe, Canada and other international markets.

RIMSO-50 and Cryoserv came from Edwards Life Sciences; both share the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, dimethyl sulfoxide. RIMSO-50 is a bladder instillation product and a treatment for interstitial cystitis in the USA and Canada. Cryoserv is used as a stem cell preservation agent and is sold primarily in the USA, with some sales in Europe. Both of these products will be manufactured in Bioniche Pharma's Galway, Ireland, facility.