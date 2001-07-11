BioProgress' XGel Film System developments

BioProgress Technology, the UK-based wholly-owned subsidiary ofBioProgress Technology International, has sold the first powder-fill version of its XGel Film System on a non-exclusive basis to Spanish pharmaceutical contract manufacturer Farmasierra. This is the first sale of any machine capable of producing powder-filled, non-gelatin, animal-free capsules, it says.
The XGel Film System lets drugmakers cut costs and lead times, while developing innovative forms of dosage delivery such as timed-release and single-capsule, multiple-drug delivery that are environmentally-friendly and comply with certain religious and ethnic groups' requirements, says BioProgress. The system can also be adapted to deliver liquid oral dosage forms, it adds.
Farmasierra's chief executive, Tomas Olleros, said he expects XGel to become "the industry's choice over the next five to seven years."
