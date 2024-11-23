Biora Launches Emdogain In The USA

Biora Inc (a subsidiary of Biora AB of Sweden) has launched its leadproduct, Emdogain (amelogenin), in the USA. Emdogain is a biological gel which stimulates the regrowth of tooth-supporting tissues lost to periodontal disease. It was approved in the USA in September last year.
Amelogenin is a structural protein produced by the body during normal tooth development, according to Biora. Applying the gel onto the diseased root surface during periodontal flap surgery "tricks the body into believing it is forming a new tooth and initiates the natural formation of tooth-supporting tissue," said Lars Heijl, Biora's chief medical officer.
Biora has set up marketing subsidiaries in Italy, Germany and the Benelux countries, with further activities planned for France, Spain and Australia by the end of 1997. It has also set up marketing agreements with companies in Japan and the UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze