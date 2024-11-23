Biora Launches Emdogain In The USA

Biora Inc (a subsidiary of Biora AB of Sweden) has launched its leadproduct, Emdogain (amelogenin), in the USA. Emdogain is a biological gel which stimulates the regrowth of tooth-supporting tissues lost to periodontal disease. It was approved in the USA in September last year.

Amelogenin is a structural protein produced by the body during normal tooth development, according to Biora. Applying the gel onto the diseased root surface during periodontal flap surgery "tricks the body into believing it is forming a new tooth and initiates the natural formation of tooth-supporting tissue," said Lars Heijl, Biora's chief medical officer.

Biora has set up marketing subsidiaries in Italy, Germany and the Benelux countries, with further activities planned for France, Spain and Australia by the end of 1997. It has also set up marketing agreements with companies in Japan and the UK.