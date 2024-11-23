Biorelease Acquires TheraMed Partners

US development-stage company Biorelease will acquire TheraMed Partners and spin off its blood substitute subsidiary to stockholders, the firm has announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, TheraMed management will receive a substantial interest in Biorelease so that it, together with the firm's existing management, will hold a controlling interest in Biorelease.

TheraMed will oversee the operation of Biorelease prior to closing of the deal, subject to the direction of the current Biorelease management.