Act now to maximize biosimilar savings, European policymakers told

Biosimilar medicines have multiple long-term benefits, but policymakers need to act immediately to maximize these, according to new IQVIA data.

The annual report from IQVIA, The Impact of Biosimilar Competition in Europe, describes the evolution in price, volume, and market share following the arrival of these copycat biologics in Europe.

"In the post COVID-19 era more than ever, health systems across Europe urgently need to seize the full potential of biosimilars"In a series of observations by IQVIA, biosimilar medicines have shown to deliver benefits and efficiency where and when they are used effectively. Primary among the benefits are increased healthcare systems efficiency and access to biologics for more patients.