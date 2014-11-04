New analysis of potential savings from Biosimilars in USA

Introducing competing “biosimilar” versions of complex biologic drugs used to treat illnesses such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis could cut spending on biologics in the USA by $44 billion over the next decade, according to new analysis from the RAND Corp.
While biologics have advanced medical treatment for many conditions, they often are expensive and patient co-pays for some biologics can be several thousand dollars per year. In 2011, eight of the top 20 drugs in the USA in terms of sales were biologics and the annual spending on the drugs has grown three times faster than other prescription medications.
Biosimilars regulatory process being developed by FDA
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze