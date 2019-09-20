Will America cede global medical innovation leadership to Asia?

Last month, Taiwan became the latest economy in Asia to take a bold step to bolster life sciences innovation and to accelerate economic growth, according to a posting on the website of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, by Megan Van Etten, a senior director of public affairs at PhRMA.
On August 20, 2019, Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration began implementing a patent linkage system following adoption of an amendment to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act earlier in the summer.
The amendment is a win-win-win for patients, innovators and generic drug companies alike by enabling the orderly resolution of patent disputes before potentially-infringing products enter the market.
