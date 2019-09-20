Saturday 23 November 2024

Will America cede global medical innovation leadership to Asia?

Biosimilars
20 September 2019
phrmabig

Last month, Taiwan became the latest economy in Asia to take a bold step to bolster life sciences innovation and to accelerate economic growth, according to a posting on the website of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, by Megan Van Etten, a senior director of public affairs at PhRMA.

On August 20, 2019, Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration  began implementing a patent linkage system following adoption of an amendment to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act earlier in the summer.

The amendment is a win-win-win for patients, innovators and generic drug companies alike by enabling the orderly resolution of patent disputes before potentially-infringing products enter the market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Can pharma defend the way it defends patents?
8 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Selling your invention too early may cost you your patents
23 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pharming denies involvement in alleged stealing of CSL Behring IP
17 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
The patents and the pendulum: an outlook on patent eligibility laws affecting the pharma industry
3 August 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze