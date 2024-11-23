BIOTECH FIRMS PRAISED OVER COSTS

Of the many good proposals for containing health care costs which have been made, the best have come from the biotechnology industry, says Gregory Simon, US Vice President Al Gore's chief domestic policy adviser.
he told the Biotechnology Industry Organization's annual meeting in Toronto, Canada, that the Clinton Administration is "well prepared for the next generation of biotechnology," and it will "fight for and hope to retain" a 4.7% increase in the budget of the national Institutes of Health. Mr Simon added that Vice President Gore is "more conversant and more excited" about the biotechnology industry "than anyone you have ever had in the White House."
- The BIO is backing Senator Edward Kennedy's plan for the Agency for Health Care Policy and Research to be responsible to assessing the costs and impact of drugs and medical technologies, rather than the proposed drug breakthrough council. The BIA board noted the work of Genzyme, which made the AHCPR proposal, and of Mitotix president Alison Taunton-Rigby with Sen Kennedy in getting the alternative plan accepted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze