3SBio gains exclusive license for PharmAbcine’s tanibirumab

Chinese biotech firm 3SBio Inc has entered into an exclusive license with PharmAbcine, a spin-out from the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology, for the development, manufacturing and marketing of tanibirumab, an anti-VEGFR2/KDR antibody for cancer.

The territories covered by the accord are Greater China (including Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) and several emerging countries, including Thailand, Brazil and Russia. The deal included undisclosed upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

Researchers from PharmAbcine have developed tanibirumab, an anti-VEGFR2/KDR fully human monoclonal antibody to treat solid tumors. Tanibirumab binds KDR and blocks binding of VEGFR ligands, including VEGF-A, VEGF-C and VEGF-D. Consequently, tanibirumab inhibits ligand-stimulated activation of KDR, therefore inhibits ligand-induced angiogenesis, proliferation, and migration of human endothelial cells.