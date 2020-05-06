Sunday 24 November 2024

Alexion exceeds earnings estimates but drops guidance

Biotechnology
6 May 2020
US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) fared better in its revenue and adjusted earnings figures in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a year earlier.

Quarterly revenues hit $1.44 billion, a rise of 27% on the first quarter of 2019, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.22, a jump of 35% and ahead of analysts’ expectations of around $2.39.

Despite this, Alexion has decreased its estimates for 2020 revenue and adjusted EPS due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already shown signs of slowing new patient initiations and delays in treatment starts.

