Big pharma becomes a smaller employer while biotech booms

Big pharma employment dropped by 3% in the decade 2003-2013, allaying fears that industry consolidation and restructuring would lead to significantly reduced headcounts and payrolls, a new jobs report published by EP Vantage (a part of Evaluate group) reveals.
The new report shows that, when it comes to pharmaceutical industry jobs, big biotech and specialty drugmakers are growing in significance, more than offsetting the loss of jobs in big pharma.
Headcount more than doubled over the last decade at companies with market capitalizations of more than $30 billion, but who are not traditionally considered big pharma. Some of those gains were the result of acquisitions – such as Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) – but groups like Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), and USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) have seen their staff double, triple, or even quadruple based primarily on organic growth, the report finds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze