BIO Releases first-ever industry Principles on Value of Biopharmaceuticals

US trade group Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has released new Principles on the Value of Biopharmaceuticals. These voluntary Principles represent the first-ever systemic, industry-endorsed set of commitments by research-based biopharmaceutical companies to support comprehensive and sustainable solutions to improve patient access to and affordability of innovative medicines that are transforming how we treat and cure patients with once-devastating diseases.

BIO president and chief executive Jim Greenwood commented: “America’s innovative biopharmaceutical companies exist to advance the health and well-being of patients by tackling head-on the unrelenting scientific challenges inherent in the discovery, development and delivery of new, high-value cures and treatments. These Principles represent a commitment by our industry to do our part to improve the ability of patients to access those medicines on a sustainable and affordable basis, while also continuing to take the big risks and make the enormous investments required to fulfill the promise of the next generation of cures.”

Will explore a broad range of novel delivery approaches