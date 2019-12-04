Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF— Alphamab readying for big IPO, says report

Biotechnology
4 December 2019

Alphamab Oncology, a China-based company developing eight bispecifics for cancer, plans to stage an IPO before the end of the year, according to a ChinaBio Today report.

The article states that the Suzhou Alphamab spin-out could raise up to $350 million in the Hong Kong Exchange offering, to support clinical development of its portfolio, including KNO46, which could be a first-in-class bispecific antibody against CTLA-4 and PD-1.

Alphamab will reportedly sell about 25% of its shares in the offering, giving it a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company raised $100 million in a Series A in 2018 and a further $60 million earlier this year.



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze