Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Moderna lures J&J exec to be CMO

Biotechnology
15 June 2021

US mRNA specialist Moderna has announced that Dr Paul Burton will join the company as chief medical officer (CMO), effective July 6, 2021.

He will serve on Moderna’s executive committee and report to chief executive Stéphane Bancel.

Dr. Burton joins Moderna after spending 16 years with Johnson & Johnson.

Since March 2020, he served as chief global medical affairs officer of Janssen Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for Janssen’s worldwide medical affairs strategy and execution.

Previously, he served as Janssen’s vice president and head, cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) medical affairs.

“Paul’s extensive medical experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry will be important to Moderna as we expand internationally and continue our journey as a commercial company,” said Stéphane Bancel.

“As we work to deliver on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, Paul’s expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and his proven track record leveraging data science and digital technologies to reimagine medical engagement will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Paul and re-inventing how medical affairs should be built and run in a digital world,” he added.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celgene announce organizational changes to leadership team
23 May 2014
Biotechnology
Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company
29 March 2016
Biotechnology
Seth Elliott appointed president and chief operating officer of Immune Therapeutics
14 January 2015
Biotechnology
Isis Pharmaceuticals appoints Sarah Boye as chief business officer
7 January 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze