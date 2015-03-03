Cardio3 BioSciences milestone in regulatory path for C-Cure registration in EU

Belgian cell therapy specialist Cardio3 BioSciences (C3BS; Euronext Brussels: CARD) has received a Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) waiver from the European Medicines Agency for C-Cure, the Company’s lead product-candidate currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ischemic heart failure.
As part of the regulatory process for the registration of new medicines with the EMA, drugmakers are required to provide a Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) outlining the company’s strategy for investigation of the new medicinal product in the pediatric population. In some instances, a waiver from developing a PIP for certain conditions may be granted by the Agency.
Product-specific waiver
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze