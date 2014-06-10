Dendreon chief to step down for personal reasons

US biotech firm Dendreon (Nasdaq: DNDN) revealed last evening that John Johnson plans to step down as president and chief executive officer for personal reasons.

Mr Johnson has resigned from the board, effective June 3, 2014, and the board has elected Douglas Watson, Dendreon’s lead independent director, as chairman. Mr Watson has served as one of Dendreon’s independent directors since February 2000. He is chief executive officer of Pittencrieff Glen Associates, a consulting firm that he founded in 1999. Prior to that, Mr Watson’s career spanned 33 years with Geigy/Ciba-Geigy/Novartis, during which time he held a variety of positions.

Dendreon’s board is working with an executive search firm to help identify Mr Johnson’s successor. Mr Johnson will serve as chief executive officer until August 15, 2014.