Improved survival with Prophage immunotherapy in brain cancer

US biotech firm Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN) has released impressive data on continuing survival from a Phase II study of its Prophage vaccine in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), which has been selected for an oral presentation at the 2015 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting later this month.

Notwithstanding the positive data, shares of Agenus fell 2.2% to $6.79 in mid-morning trading.

Study highlights