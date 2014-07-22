Regeneus's human cancer vaccine pipeline adds almost $4 million to valuation

Australian biotech company Regeneus (ASX: RGS) has expanded its portfolio to include licensing of global rights to an autologous human cancer vaccine. The technology is already licensed to Regeneus for veterinary applications, now in US marketing trials for osteosarcoma in dogs.
Developed by the Kolling Institute, Sydney, Regeneus will require fresh funds to begin the planned Phase I safety studies. The company has not confirmed the trial design and target tumor.
According to Edison Investment Research, the human cancer vaccine adds A$5 million ($4.6 million) to Regeneus’ discounted cash flow model based on indicative peak sales of A$500 million ($460 million), a launch in 2020 and a 10% probability of success. Edison has also increased its overall valuation of Regeneus to A$145 million from A$141 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze