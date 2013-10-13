Sunday 24 November 2024

Seattle Genetics highlights Adcetris clinical data in the frontline setting

13 October 2013

US biotech firm Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) has highlighted multiple Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) data presentations at the 9th International Symposium on Hodgkin Lymphoma (ISHL) being held October 12-15, 2013, in Cologne, Germany.

Adcetris is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to CD30, which is expressed in classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL). Adcetris was granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2011 for relapsed HL and sALCL and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission in October 2012 for relapsed or refractory HL and sALCL.

“Since the last ISHL meeting in 2010, we have made significant progress in advancing Adcetris, including approvals in 35 countries to date for the treatment of relapsed HL and sALCL,” said Jonathan Drachman, chief medical officer and executive vice president, R&D, at Seattle Genetics.

