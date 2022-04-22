Sunday 24 November 2024

Sumitomo Pharma to build cell-processing center in USA

Biotechnology
22 April 2022
Japan’s Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506), formerly known as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, says it has decided to construct a cGMP-compliant cell processing center (CPC) in the USA.

Sumitomo Pharma’s consolidated US subsidiary Enzyvant Therapeutics obtained approval for Rethymic (allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2021. The facility is designed for the manufacturing of Rethymic.

In addition, Sumitomo Pharma plans to expand the CPC so that it can be used for the production of allogeneic iPS cell-derived regenerative medicine and cell therapy products that the company plans to commercialize in the future.

