Tragic cost of delaying access to new cures revealed in new Australian report

Nearly 3,000 Australians with hepatitis C have progressed to severe liver disease in the last year, as thousands continue to wait for affordable access to curative medicines recommended for a government subsidy six months ago.
According to a Hepatitis Australia web posting today, new surveillance data released by the Kirby Institute reveals the number of Australians living with hepatitis C-related severe liver disease more than doubled in 10 years (from 18,582 to 44,730) – 2,800 in 2014 alone. The analysis shows that hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver transplantation in Australia and accounted for an estimated 690 deaths in 2014 – a 146% increase in deaths over a 10-year period.
Hepatitis Australia’s acting chief executive Kevin Marriott said that the data provides compelling evidence for new and improved hepatitis C therapies to be made available on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) without delay.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze