UK biotech set for another year of record-breaking investment

UK biotech companies are on track for a record-breaking year of fundraising according to the latest data released by the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate.
More than £830 million ($1.14 billion) in fresh capital was raised in the three months to the end of February, almost topping the £894 million raised in the first six months of 2020, which itself was a record-breaking year.
Global investors continue to recognise the high potential of UK science, with both public and private companies securing large investments to finance their R&D programs and accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze