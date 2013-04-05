Vision for "better health through research" in Australia set out in new report

Australian Minister for Health Tanya Plibersek on April 5 released the report of the McKeon Review - Strategic Review of Health and Medical Research – Better Health through Research. In 2011, the Gillard government commissioned Simon McKeon and a distinguished panel to conduct a major independent review of health and medical research in Australia.

The purpose of health and medical research (HMR) is to achieve better health for all Australians. The report notes. Better health encompasses increased life expectancy, as well as social goals such as equity, affordability and quality of life. HMR investment supports innovation in Australia's A$135 billion per annum health sector and is vital for delivering health outcomes, creating national wealth and ensuring the efficiency and sustainability of the health system. Implementing the following recommendations to embed HMR in the health system over the next 10 years will help deliver a wealthy and prosperous Australia that boasts the world's best and most efficient health system.

Among the report’s key recommendation affecting the pharmaceutical sector, is the establishment of a national health system R&D investment target of 3%–4% of government health expenditure (including HMR in LHNs, the National Health and Medical Research Council Medical Research Endowment Account, and new competitive programs) and, over the longer term, progress towards this benchmark. It also recommends: