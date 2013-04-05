Sunday 24 November 2024

Vision for "better health through research" in Australia set out in new report

Biotechnology
5 April 2013

Australian Minister for Health Tanya Plibersek on April 5 released the report of the McKeon Review - Strategic Review of Health and Medical Research – Better Health through Research. In 2011, the Gillard government commissioned Simon McKeon and a distinguished panel to conduct a major independent review of health and medical research in Australia.

The purpose of health and medical research (HMR) is to achieve better health for all Australians. The report notes. Better health encompasses increased life expectancy, as well as social goals such as equity, affordability and quality of life. HMR investment supports innovation in Australia's A$135 billion per annum health sector and is vital for delivering health outcomes, creating national wealth and ensuring the efficiency and sustainability of the health system. Implementing the following recommendations to embed HMR in the health system over the next 10 years will help deliver a wealthy and prosperous Australia that boasts the world's best and most efficient health system.

Among the report’s key recommendation affecting the pharmaceutical sector, is the establishment of a national health system R&D investment target of 3%–4% of government health expenditure (including HMR in LHNs, the National Health and Medical Research Council Medical Research Endowment Account, and new competitive programs) and, over the longer term, progress towards this benchmark. It also recommends:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze