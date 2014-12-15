Zealand Pharma's senior vice president Arvind Hundal steps down

Denmark-based biotech company Zealand Pharma (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) announced today that senior vice president and chief business officer, Arvind Hundal, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

Arvind Hundal joined Zealand in 2009 and was nominated to the position of Chief Business Officer in 2011, at which time she also joined the company’s Executive Management team.

David Solomon, president and chief executive of Zealand, said: “Arvind Hundal has made valuable contributions to building Zealand’s large portfolio of partnership agreements over the past five years. It is to a large extent also thanks to Arvind and the team’s achievements that Zealand today stands with a solid platform from which to move to the next level in its development, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors.”