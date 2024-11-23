Biotest Expands Abroad

Biotest AG, a German drugs, blood products and diagnostics producer, hasreported a 10.7% rise in group sales to 341 million Deutschemarks ($199.1 million) and a 45.1% increase in operating profits at 28.3 million marks. Further growth is in prospect for 1997.
Last year's supply bottlenecks affecting some pharmaceutical products are being overcome with the introduction of a six-day working week.
Foreign business fueled most of the growth in 1996, expanding by 16.8% to 200.5 million marks, compared with a 3.1% increase in Germany to 140.5 million marks. Foreign sales increased their share of total turnover from 55.7% to 58.8%. Pharmaceutical sales benefited from strong demand for immunoglobulin, reflected in a 16.5% improvement at 224.6 million marks. Diagnostic sales rose only 1.1% to 116.4 million marks, in a difficult market.
