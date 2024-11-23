Biotika To Appeal Sale Of 40% Stake

Slovak pharmaceutical company Biotika is to appeal against the sale of 40.6% of its shares to G V Pharma (Marketletter April 1), which Biotika says is "closely linked to our rival."
Evidence has emerged, according to local reports, that G V Pharma, which was previously unknown, may have close ties to Slovakofarma. It is thought that G V Pharma's supervisory board was headed by Slovakofarma general director Ondrej Gattnar, and that other Slovakofarma staff were board members of G V.
There has been no comment from Slovakofarma, and the state privatization agency, the NPF, has refused to comment on the matter. Union leaders are calling for a revision of the sale. Shares in Biotika are reported by the CTK news agency to have risen 8.7% in late March.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze