BioTroy Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharma company based in Shanghai, China, develoing novel antibody therapies targeting immune checkpoints and other tumor-related pathways.

Founded in 2019, the company leverages its proprietary BioTroy Engine platform to identify and validate first-in-class targets using tumor multi-omics, functional biology, and antibody engineering.

The company’s lead asset, BT02, is a monoclonal antibody targeting ITPRIPL1, a novel immune checkpoint. BT02 received IND clearance from both the U.S. FDA and China’s NMPA and is advancing into Phase I/II clinical trials for solid tumors as of Q2 2025.

BioTroy has raised over RMB 150 million (~USD 21 million) to support its research and development activities. Its platform has produced multiple published discoveries, including ligands for LILRB4 and CD3ε, contributing to the company’s pipeline and broader understanding of immune modulation in oncology.