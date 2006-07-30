Biovail and Athpharma to develop cardiovascular drugs

Canadian drugmaker Biovail and Ireland's Athpharma say that they have terminated their collaborative agreement, which focused on the development of four products for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions. The drugs in question, which will be transferred to Athpharma as part of the termination process, are: Bisochron (bisoprolol), a selective beta-blocker for the treatment of hypertension; Isochron (isosorbide-5-mononitrate) intended as an angina therapy; and Hepacol I (pravastatin) and Hepacol II (simvastatin), two sustained-release statin formulations intended for the treatment of high cholesterol. The Canadian company added that it would retain its ongoing economic interest through royalties on Athpharma's future net revenues from sales of the products if they are successfully commercialized by the Athlone-headquartered firm.