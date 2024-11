A clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer.

The company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. As of Q3 2024, Black Diamond is advancing a Phase II NSCLC trial of BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM.