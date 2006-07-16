Blackstone to invest $50M in India's Emcure

New York, USA-headquartered private investment and advisory group Blackstone has said that, along with its affiliates, it proposes to invest $50.0 million in India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals. No further terms of the agreement were disclosed, but it was noted that the transaction is expected to close by August of this year.
This deal represents Blackstone's first investment in India after the launch of its business there in mid-2005. Local managing director Akhil Gupta said the move reflects the group's strong interest in India's pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to see robust growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze