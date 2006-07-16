Blackstone to invest $50M in India's Emcure

New York, USA-headquartered private investment and advisory group Blackstone has said that, along with its affiliates, it proposes to invest $50.0 million in India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals. No further terms of the agreement were disclosed, but it was noted that the transaction is expected to close by August of this year.

This deal represents Blackstone's first investment in India after the launch of its business there in mid-2005. Local managing director Akhil Gupta said the move reflects the group's strong interest in India's pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to see robust growth.