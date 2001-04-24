Friday 22 November 2024

Blockbusters propel Sanofi-Synthelabo

24 April 2001

Reporting first-quarter 2001 consolidated sales of 1.55 billion euros($1.38 billion), Sanofi-Synthelabo says that developed sales (global sales generated with marketing partners Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pharmacia) recorded very strong growth, particularly in the USA.

Developed sales of the platelet antiaggregant Plavix/ Iscover (clopidogrel) rose 54% on a comparable basis to 429 million euros (Sanofi's own turnover rising 83% to 180 million euros); those of the hypnotic Stilnox/ Ambien/Myslee (zolpidem) rocketed 91% to 278 million euros (+55% to 146 million euros for Sanofi); and the antihypertensive Aprovel/Avapro/Karvea (irbesartan) increased 40% to 202 million euros (+56% to 94 million euros) in the quarter.

On a geographic basis, Sanofi reported a 55% rise in US sales to 250 million euros on a comparable basis, while turnover in France was up a modest 3% at 348 million euros. European sales (excluding France) rose 11% to 561 million euros, those in Japan were up 13% at 87 million euros and the rest of the world contributed 248 million euros, up 26% on the like, 2000 quarter.

