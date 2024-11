A clinical-stage company advancing next generation targeted radiotherapeutics to treat patients who have cancer.

Blue Earth Tx announced the closing of a $76.5M Series A financing, which was led by Soleus Capital and co-led by Sands Capital Management with existing investor Bracco Imaging SpA also participating. The funding will be used to further advance its clinical stage PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies.

The company's initial focus is on prostate cancer, with plans to expand to additional disease areas within cancer care.