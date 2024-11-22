Bock and Mimetics Collaborate On Molecular Iodine

Bock Pharmaceutical and Mimetics in the USA have signed a long-term agreement to market molecular iodine, a new product for the treatment of fibrocystic breast disease. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on the development of an oral form of the drug. Mimetics will retain all manufacturing rights and Bock will receive exclusive marketing rights in the USA and Canada.
The compound was granted Investigational New Drug status by the Canadian Health Protection Branch in 1994, and a US IND is expected to be filed in the second half of this year.
A review of FBD in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated the incidence of the disease to be at least 50% in women of reproductive age; more than 50% of all breast biopsies are found to be FBD rather than cancer or other conditions. Effective treatment with molecular iodine would be expected to reduce the number of biopsies performed, it was noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze