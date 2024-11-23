Boost For Immunex From AHP Deal

Following news of its marketing agreement with American Home Products onthe rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (tumor necrosis factor receptor), Immunex' share price rose five points to $64.75, with the Wall Street Journal noting that the deal will allow Immunex to maximize sales while also bolstering its cash position. Additionally, the deal provides for AHP to pay Immunex up to $100 million in milestone payments.
Under the terms of the deal, AHP subsidiary Wyeth-Ayerst has agreed to promote Enbrel for all indications, except oncology, for which Immunex holds promotional exclusivity and has an existing sales force presence.
Edmund Debler of Mehta & Isaly feels this is an outstanding and spectacular agreement, similar to that between two large companies. For a firm like Immunex to enter this kind of deal, he said, dramatically changes its cash flow and potential profitability. Enbrel sales should eclipse those of all other Immunex drugs by 2001, says Mr Debler, who feels the drug will be a $300 million product by 2001.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze