Bradley's 9-month 2005 income drops 35%

The USA's Bradley Pharmaceuticals says that, for the nine months ended September 30, 2005, it saw net sales of $102.4 million, an increase of 36% on the like, year-ago period, while net income fell 35% to $9.0 million.
During the period, earnings per diluted share amounted to $0.53, based on 18.2 million fully-diluted shares outstanding, versus $0.79, based on 18.4 million outstanding diluted shares.
Bradley's subsidiary Doak Dermatologics saw sales totaling $37.9 million, while revenues from Bioglan Pharmaceuticals, which it acquired on August 10, 2004, were approximately $46.9 million, and Kenwood Therapeutics, which provides gastroenterology and internal medicine brands, netted $17.6 million.
