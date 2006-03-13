Brazil joins 6 European IFFIm countries

The president of Brazil announced on March 9 that his government will contribute $20.0 million over the next 20 years towards the Switzerland-headquartered International Finance Facility for Immunization (IFFIm). The South American country joins six European members of the international agency: France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK. The object of the IFFIm is to raise $4.0 billion of financing for the development and delivery of vaccination programs across the developing world (Marketletter February 27).