Brazilian Market Growth Of 36.2% In 1995

The value in terms of sales of the Brazilian pharmaceutical market grew over 36% in 1995 to $6.9 billion. 94% of this total was made up of prescription product sales. The number of units sold during the year was 1,484,872, at an average price of $4.23. The average price of new products (ie products on the market for less than two years) was $8.65. Imports of drug products and raw materials to Brazil in 1995 amounted to $800 million. No figure was available for exported drug products, according to Alanac, the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry association for national companies.

The value of production of pharmaceutical raw materials in 1995 was $600 million, the same as in 1994, with 110 manufacturers producing 494 different raw materials.

As the market has grown over the year, there has been a significant change in the number of national and multinational companies operating in the country. In 1995, there were 323 drug companies operating in the Brazilian market, compared with 518 a year earlier. The number of national companies has almost halved from 460 in 1994 to 243 in 1995, based on IMS figures. The number of multinational companies with a presence in the country has increased over the 12-month period from 40 to 62. There are 18 state-owned drug companies, which is unchanged from a year ago.