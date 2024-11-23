Saturday 23 November 2024

Brazilian Market Growth Of 36.2% In 1995

30 June 1996

The value in terms of sales of the Brazilian pharmaceutical market grew over 36% in 1995 to $6.9 billion. 94% of this total was made up of prescription product sales. The number of units sold during the year was 1,484,872, at an average price of $4.23. The average price of new products (ie products on the market for less than two years) was $8.65. Imports of drug products and raw materials to Brazil in 1995 amounted to $800 million. No figure was available for exported drug products, according to Alanac, the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry association for national companies.

The value of production of pharmaceutical raw materials in 1995 was $600 million, the same as in 1994, with 110 manufacturers producing 494 different raw materials.

As the market has grown over the year, there has been a significant change in the number of national and multinational companies operating in the country. In 1995, there were 323 drug companies operating in the Brazilian market, compared with 518 a year earlier. The number of national companies has almost halved from 460 in 1994 to 243 in 1995, based on IMS figures. The number of multinational companies with a presence in the country has increased over the 12-month period from 40 to 62. There are 18 state-owned drug companies, which is unchanged from a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze