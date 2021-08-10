BRIEF—Ono in deal to use MiraBiologics' tech for drug discovery

Ono Pharmaceutical has entered into a drug discovery collaboration agreement with MiraBiologics.

Osaka-based Ono is hopeful the deal will lead to the discovery and creation of the next generation of biopharmaceuticals utilizing MiraBiologics’ proprietary LassoGraft Technology, a tool that combines cyclic peptide searching method and protein engineering.

Ono will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical drug candidates worldwide generated by MiraBiologics through the collaboration.

Tokyo-based MiraBiologics will be paid undisclosed fees based on research and development progress on a milestone basis, as well as royalties based on sales of the products after launch.