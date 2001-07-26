British Biotech drops two drugs; starts Ph II trial

British Biotech has announced that it has dropped two drugs from itsportfolio, which were being developed in collaboration with Switzerland's Serono and aimed to research metalloenzyme inhibitors to fight inflammatory disease, following problems related to development.

The failure of the collagenase inhibitor BB-2827 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which entered clinical trials last year (Marketletter October 23, 2000), was the biggest loss for the company after it was found to have serious side effects. The other casualty was BB-76163 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, which failed to prove effective in pre-clinical tests.

However, despite this disappointing news, the company is due to begin intermediate Phase II clinical trials for E21R, which is being developed in collaboration with Australia's BresaGen for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and BB-10901 progression is continuing with Biocompatibles International, through Phase I/II clinical trials as a treatment for small cell lung cancer.