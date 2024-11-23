Brussels Watch: 1998 EMEA Budget Negotiations

Whilst a new draft regulation on fees payable to the European MedicinesEvaluation Agency is currently being prepared by the Commission, the European Parliament Budget's Committee is about to vote on the EU's 1998 budget. Hence, it will effectively decide the financial resources allocated to the EMEA for 1998.

In its draft budget for 1998, the European Commission granted the EMEA 12 million Ecu ($13.4 million) - less than what was finally allocated for 1997.

Two Parliamentary committees have already examined and voted on the Commission's allocation. The Committee on Environment, Public Health and Consumer Protection sought in its opinion to raise the EU's contribution to the Agency budget by 0.75 million Ecu (from 12 million Ecu, as proposed by the Commission, to 12.75 million Ecu).