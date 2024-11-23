Budapest Vegyimuvek Expectations

Budapest Vegyimuvek, a Hungarian producer of intermediaries for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, expects sales for 1995 of 3.8 billion Hungarian forint ($27.5 million), with exports of 840 million forint. Operating profits for the year are expected to be 300 million forint, and pretax profits are forecast at 50 million forint.
In 1996, the firm expects to achieve sales of 4.5 billion forint, with exports of 1.2 billion forint. The firm is to issue bonds worth between 100 million and 300 million forint to finance its business development. The subscription period began December 11 and closes January 10, 1996.
